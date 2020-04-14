Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney+ Hotstar Premium to launch all 31 seasons of 'The Simpsons'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:53 IST
Disney+ Hotstar Premium to launch all 31 seasons of 'The Simpsons'

After its successful launch in India, Disney+ Hotstar is set to bring all the 31 seasons of iconic show "The Simpsons". Created by Matt Groening, globally recognized as a pioneering animator, "The Simpsons" made its debut in 1989 and is the longest running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons – all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from April 15.

Episodes of the latest season of this iconic show will be available to stream on the platform just minutes after the US. The popular 2007 feature film "The Simpsons Movie" and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny will also be available. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, the yellow family of five, have emerged as pop-culture icons over the years in the series, which is a satirical depiction of a working-class life. The platform has launched a number of popular shows and Hollywood blockbusters, including films from Marvel's library such as "The Avengers" , "Iron Man" , "Thor: Ragnarok" and hit animated films like "Frozen II" and "Toy Story 4".

Disney+ Originals including "The Mandalorian" , "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", "Lady and the Tramp" are also available on Disney+ Hotstar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Kiev says 'no open fire' in forests of Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukraine said Tuesday only small isolated fires remain at the scene of a blaze that erupted 10 days ago in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident in 1986. There is no open fire, the emergency services said i...

UK urged to stop China taking control of Imagination Tech - lawmaker

The British government should seek every mechanism to prevent the removal of the technology base of Imagination Technologies to China, including seeking a Western buyer for the company, British lawmaker David Davis said on Tuesday. Imaginat...

Union Jal Shakti Minister welcomes extension of lockdown

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday welcomed the extension of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi to combat COVID-19. I Welcome the lockdown announced by PM Modi. India is taking all the necessary steps under...

WRAPUP 3-Spain, Austria ease curbs but WHO warns coronavirus 'certainly' has not peaked

Spain and Austria allowed partial returns to work on Tuesday but Britain, France and India extended coronavirus lockdowns to try to rein in a pandemic which the World Health Organization warned had not yet peaked. Nearly 2 million people gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020