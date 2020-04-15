Left Menu
Ciara expecting a baby boy

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:42 IST
Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy. The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ciara shared a video in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder. They were joined by their two-year-old daughter Sienna and the singer's five-year-old son Future Zahir whom she had her ex-partner, rapper Future. "Gender Reveal! What's it going to be @DangeRussWilson?" Ciara captioned the video.

Ciara, who tied the knot with Russell in 2016, announced her pregnancy in January..

