Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor turn into 'The Simpsons'

Sharing a picture featuring himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as 'The Simpsons' characters, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said that he is eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular sitcom.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:10 IST
Cartoon of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor(Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a picture featuring himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor as 'The Simpsons' characters, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said that he is eagerly waiting for the new season of the popular sitcom. In the picture, the cartoon version of the two siblings, are seen standing and exchanging smiles.

In the caption of the picture, Kapoor compared himself to the character of Bart Simpson from the series and compared his sister to the character of Lisa Simpson. "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I'm sure she thinks I'm just as annoying as Bart. The resemblance is uncanny though," he wrote in the caption.

@anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing. The Simpsons just keeps getting better!!! Can't wait to binge watch the new season...@disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere," his caption further read. 'The Simpsons' is an acclaimed American sitcom revolving around the lives of the Simpson family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

