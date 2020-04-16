Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar remembers Charlie Chaplin on his birth anniversary

Sharing a video of world-renowned comic Charlie Chaplin, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered him on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to post the video of one of the comic acts of the comedian.

"Namaskar. It is the birth anniversary of Charlie Chaplin today. He is somebody whose comic acting and direction is very popular over the world. I bow to him today," she tweeted along with the video. Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He is known worldwide for his silent acts and comedy.

He is known to be one of the most important comic as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema industry. (ANI)

