Anupam Kher condemns attack on medical team in Moradabad
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday condemned the Moradabad stone-pelting incident in which a medical team was injured.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:38 IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday condemned the Moradabad stone-pelting incident in which a medical team was injured. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to condemn the incident and also called out some people's silence over the matter.
"I feel very sad and angry after seeing that some people attacking doctors. How can we threaten the life of people who save our lives," Kher tweeted in Hindi. "I am deeply pained to see the Moradabad doctor's face covered with blood. Some people's silence on the matter is even more painful," he added.
Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg. Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. (ANI)
