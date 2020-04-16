Left Menu
Kylie Jenner hits back to hater, commenting on her 'skinny' body in 2017

Updated: 16-04-2020 18:38 IST
Kylie Jenner hits back to hater, commenting on her 'skinny' body in 2017
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kyliesnapchat)

American media personality, Kylie Jenner hits back to a social media troller who tried to troll her in an Instagram post On April 15, a Kylie fan account uploaded a throwback video of Kylie at an appearance in 2017.

People immediately began commenting about how much 'skinnier' Kylie Jenner looked in the video from three years ago. However, when one person wrote that the 22-year-old was better back then, Kylie clapped back with a response to the hater, "I birthed a baby."

The video of Kylie Jenner was taken in April 2017, which was just before she got pregnant with her daughter, Stormi Webster. The appearance took place shortly after Kylie first got together with Travis Scott at Coachella that year, and Stormi was born in Feb 2018.

Throwback to Kylie at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas three years ago

Recently, Kylie and her ex Travis Scott have reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While they're doing well with co-parenting, they're trying to figure out where things stand romantically.

Kylie Jenner made sure the holiday was special for 2-year-old Stormi and she also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. Jenner shared a photo of the Easter bunny's haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll.

