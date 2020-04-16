Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended following controversial tweet

The official Twitter account Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has been suspended by the social media platform following an incendiary post targeting a community. Rangoli's followers on the social media site noted that her handle, @Rangoli_A , now reads the message "Account suspended". Earlier in the morning, filmmaker Reema Kagti had shared Rangoli's controversial tweet, where she said Muslims and "secular media" should be shot dead. The screenshot of the tweet has gone viral.

Tagging Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerary, Reema wrote,"@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?" "Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait also flagged Rangoli's tweet and said she has blocked her on Twitter. "I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions," she wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he was "surprised" by Rangoli's tweet calling for violence against the minorities. "I will be honest here. Rangoli has been a good friend in the past and I was frankly a bit surprised by the tone of some of her tweets. And I am not rejoicing with her suspension. I am in fact disappointed and sad that she had espoused such violence and divisive hate on her TL," he wrote.

Musician Sona Mohapatra, however, said though she doesn't support Rangoli's controversial tweet, she still has a "right to express". "Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha" she wrote.

To this, Reema replied, "Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don’t know if you’ve seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter" Farah Khan Ali, jewellery designer and sister of Bollywood superstar, thanked Twitter for suspending the account. "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," Farah wrote.

