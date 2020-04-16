Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended following controversial tweet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:57 IST
Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended following controversial tweet

The official Twitter account Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has been suspended by the social media platform following an incendiary post targeting a community. Rangoli's followers on the social media site noted that her handle, @Rangoli_A , now reads the message "Account suspended". Earlier in the morning, filmmaker Reema Kagti had shared Rangoli's controversial tweet, where she said Muslims and "secular media" should be shot dead. The screenshot of the tweet has gone viral.

Tagging Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerary, Reema wrote,"@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?" "Sacred Games" star Kubbra Sait also flagged Rangoli's tweet and said she has blocked her on Twitter. "I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions," she wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he was "surprised" by Rangoli's tweet calling for violence against the minorities. "I will be honest here. Rangoli has been a good friend in the past and I was frankly a bit surprised by the tone of some of her tweets. And I am not rejoicing with her suspension. I am in fact disappointed and sad that she had espoused such violence and divisive hate on her TL," he wrote.

Musician Sona Mohapatra, however, said though she doesn't support Rangoli's controversial tweet, she still has a "right to express". "Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha" she wrote.

To this, Reema replied, "Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don’t know if you’ve seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter" Farah Khan Ali, jewellery designer and sister of Bollywood superstar, thanked Twitter for suspending the account. "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," Farah wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency gets revamp in response to backlash

Facebooks planned cryptocurrency Libra will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs in a scaled-back revamp it hopes will win regulatory approval.The prospect of Facebooks 2.5 billion users adopting Libr...

UK to extend lockdown for another three weeks - Sky News

Britains government has agreed to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.Drakeford was involved in a meeting of British leaders on Thursday afternoon, l...

IGMC team which treated COVID-19 patients kept in quarantine: official

Shimla, Apr 16 PTI&#160;A 15-member medical team that treated three COVID-19 patients at Himachal Pradeshs premier Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC here has been kept in quarantine, the hospitals senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj...

Paytm Payments Bank partners Mastercard to launch debit cards

Paytm Payments Bank will now issue Mastercard debit cards to its account holders to enable them perform online transactions, make payment in stores as well as withdraw cash from ATMs. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has partnered with Masterca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020