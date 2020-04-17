Left Menu
Anushka shares rib-tickling video so hubby Virat doesn't miss fans

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a rib-tickling video where she called out her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and made sure he doesn't miss his fans during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:51 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a rib-tickling video where she called out her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and made sure he doesn't miss his fans during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to Instagram and shared the hilarious video where she imitates the call of Kohli's fans, "Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli, Chauka maar na, Chauka, kya kar raha hai, Ae Kohli chauka maar." (Kohli give us a four).

The camera then pans to the 31-year-old batsman who is first reading a book and then stares back at Anushka with a straight face. Taking to caption, the 'PK' actor wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience "(along with blinking an eye and laughing emoji with a bat-ball).

Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the amusing video, including Kartik Aaryan who wrote, "I am that fan." Arjun Kapoor commented, "Depend should have been for a 6 atleast..."

Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't stop laughing and left 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji on the post. The video also garnered more than 8 lakh views within 27 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home. Most recently, Anushka shared a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with husband Virat and family. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of positive cases of coronavirus reached 13,387, of which 11,201 are active cases. 3,205 cases have been reported from Maharashtra. (ANI)

