'I Feel Pretty' duo Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein tackling esports film for Ubisoft

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:01 IST
"I Feel Pretty" directing duo Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are set to develop an esports film for Ubisoft. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will centre around a group of senior citizens entering the world of esports.

Currently untitled, the movie is based on on the 2019 article in the Wall Street Journal, "The Next Generation of Competitive Gamers Is … Over 60?", by Laura Parker, which focused on a group of seniors who formed a competitive esports team. The project will be produced by Jason Altman, senior vp and head of Ubisoft Film and Television, and Margaret Boykin, director of film development at Ubisoft.

Kohn and Silverstein made their directorial debut with Amy Schumer-starrer "I Feel Pretty" in 2018..

