Couldn't be an actor who does one action film after another, says Jamie Dornan

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan says he aims to do a variety of cinema and does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre. In an interview with Variety, the 37-year-old actor said he wants to keep challenging himself as he goes ahead.

"I think I have a stronger sense of what’s not right for me. And one thing with this job is to challenge myself and one thing is to keep a very large element of variety. "I just wouldn’t — and I’m not trying to discredit anyone who’s in this world — but I just couldn’t be an actor who does action film after action film or, indeed, who does comedy after comedy," Dornan. The actor, who found global fame with "Fifty Shades" film series, said for him, acting is an opportunity to play different characters. He, however, maintained that he is not averse to an action film.

"I’m not closed off to being in an action movie. I just don’t want to do four a year. If one comes along and speaks to me, then — yes, sure. And I think I’ve been lucky in everything post-'Fifty Shades'. "There’s a lot in the market of the USD 5 to USD 15 million budget movie. And I personally believe that’s where the best scripts are. I’ve done things like 'Anthropoid' or 'A Private War' and some of these movies, I’m really proud of. I’m just lucky they came my way because of the box office success of 'Fifty Shades'," Dornan added.

