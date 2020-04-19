Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO thanks SRK for joining 'One World' concert

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:25 IST
WHO thanks SRK for joining 'One World' concert
Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home.' "Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19," he tweeted.

During the show, Khan urged the viewers to take action to support the ones that are at risk by staying home. "1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown due to COVID-19 -- but the country's most vulnerable are being hit the hardest. That's why @iamsrk is urging you to take action to support those at high-risk," Global Citizen tweeted.

The concert was organised by WHO and Global Citizen to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19. Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the WHO's initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual concert raised over USD 127 million for the relief efforts of COVID-19. Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone. The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Artistes release statement against 'witch-hunt' of students by Delhi Police

Over 20 film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police for protesting against C...

Govt to take decision on resuming train, airline services, any discussion futile: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar made it clear on Sunday that the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services, asserting that any discussion on the issue is futile. Asked if the government is l...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...

COVID-19 testing triggers full-blown row in Bengal, TMC govt says not hiding figures

As COVID 19 continues its depredation across India and the world, a major row has erupted in West Bengal, with many in the medical fraternity and opposition parties claiming the state is reporting fewer cases as only a minuscule proportion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020