Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Vikram Vedha', 'Ishq' deserve to be shared on national level: Neeraj Pandey on Hindi remakes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST
'Vikram Vedha', 'Ishq' deserve to be shared on national level: Neeraj Pandey on Hindi remakes

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is producing the Hindi remake of south hits "Vikram Vedha" and "Ishq", says such "exciting" stories deserve to be shared on a national level. The 2017 Tamil blockbuster, "Vikram Vedha", a neo-noir crime thriller featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, is being remade in Hindi by Neeraj under his company Friday Filmworks. The filmmaker is also producing the remake of 2019 Malayalam romantic thriller "Ishq", starring Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal.

"Our movies are also being made in the south, so it is not a new thing. Both the films that we are actively chasing -- 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Ishq' -- are phenomenal and we felt the films should be shared on a national level and that is why we are planning to make them in Hindi. "Primarily the stories are exciting, it is not a question about the language. These are exciting stories and that is why we chose to say it on a bigger scale, to a bigger audience," Neeraj told PTI.

For the "Vikram Vedha" remake, he is collaborating with producer of the original film S Shashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. There have been reports that the Hindi version of "Vikram Vedha" will feature Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan.

Neeraj didn't comment on the casting but said an announcement on the cast and crew will be made soon. Director and writer duo of the original film Pushkar-Gayatri are attached to direct the Hindi remake, the producer added.

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the film tells the story of Vikram (Madhavan), a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha (Vijay), a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he tells Vikram three stories which change the latter's perception of good and evil. Neeraj said besides "Ishq", a number of films are in line for production.

"We are doing multiple projects as producers, which are likely to go on floors very soon after we all get over the coronavirus crisis. We will see how it all pans out," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASAs Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Val...

League-by-league guide to European football's coronavirus shutdown

Football leagues across Europe have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 100,000 lives throughout the continent. Lockdown restrictions are in effect worldwide although some countries are caut...

Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes fo...

Milk cooperatives, dairy farms in Assam facing problem due to lockdown restrictions

Problems in procuring and selling milk have impacted milk cooperatives, farms and individual producers severely across Assam during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, though distribution and sale of milk are exempted from restrictions duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020