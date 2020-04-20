Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' on Amazon Prime India

Greta Gerwig's Oscar nominated film "Little Women" will have its India digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 26

Directed and written by Gerwig, the film is an adaptation of the classic, coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott. Set in an era post the American Civil War, the period-drama centres on Jo March, who reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen along with Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, among others.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

