Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' on Amazon Prime India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:38 IST
Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' on Amazon Prime India

Greta Gerwig's Oscar nominated film "Little Women" will have its India digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 26

Directed and written by Gerwig, the film is an adaptation of the classic, coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott. Set in an era post the American Civil War, the period-drama centres on Jo March, who reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen along with Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Robots help in social distancing in Bulandshahr, give food, medicines to patients

Robots are helping people maintain social distancing and minimise spread of coronavirus by dispensing sanitiser to people at the district collectorate and giving food and medicines to patients at the COVID-19 designated hospital here. Fitte...

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI&#160;BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest. BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh 46, President and Chief Executive ...

MS Dhoni has always trusted me, says Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has heaped praise on wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni for always showing faith in him during the Indian Premier League. He also revealed what makes Chennai Super Kings special as a franchise and why there ...

Govt must deposit Rs 7500 in bank accounts of poor; revive MSME sector

A key Congress panel headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday met for the first time and discussed significant issues before the country such as revival of the MSME sector, smooth crop procurement and migrant issues amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020