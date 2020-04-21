'Insecure' star Natasha Rothwell to lead animated comedy pilot 'Malltown'

Actor Natasha Rothwell will star in and executive produce Comedy Central's upcoming animated comedy pilot "Malltown". Rothwell, best known for starring in HBO series "Insecure", will voice 13-year old Libby in the project, created by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

The coming-of-age comedy is set at a declining mall and follows the adventures of Lilly. Seen through the eyes of the budding teen, the mall is a microcosm of America and everything that's totally screwed up about it, according to Deadline. Besides Rothwell, the pilot will also be executive produced by Jacobson, Glazer and Mike Perry.

