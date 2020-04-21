Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Quentin Tarantino pitched Pierce Brosnan a James Bond film

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:46 IST
When Quentin Tarantino pitched Pierce Brosnan a James Bond film

British star Pierce Brosnan has revealed that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino once discussed a James Bond movie plot with him. The 66-year-old actor, who played the suave 007 spy in four films from 1995 to 2002, shared the story during a live watch-along of "Goldeneye" with Esquire.

"It was after 'Kill Bill Vol. 2', and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons," Brosnan recalled. "I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I'll have another martini," he added.

After Tarantino finally arrived, the two got drunk soon and their discussion inevitably went on to the long-running spy franchise. "He was pounding the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,' and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, please calm down, but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down," said Brosnan.

Though the actor did not reveal the details of the Tarantino's Bond pitch, he did take it up to the producers. "He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't mean to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond," Brosnan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh will be brought here on April 25 by the Boxing Federation of India BFI to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing...

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for COVID-19 relief

To extend their support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called for a temporary cease-fire on their feud in a hilarious video. The faux quarrel between the stars has been as old as time in t...

Full-year sales at UK's John Lewis department stores could fall 35%

Britains John Lewis Partnership said sales at its department store chain could decline by around 35 over the full year in a worst case scenario due to the coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday.The employee-owned group, which also owns the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020