Josh Brolin apologises for 'irresponsible' visit to father James, step-mother Barbra Streisand

Hollywood Josh Brolin has apologised for violating the social distancing rules after he visited his father James and stepmother Barbra Streisand at their residence. Brolin, 52, was severely criticised on social media ᨊfor a photograph on Instagram that showed him, his wife Kathryn, and one-year-old daughter, Westlyn, enjoying a get-together with his father and step-mother, who live next door.

The actor has since deleted the photo and posted a video where he apologised for his "irresponsible" act. "I just posted a video and I was very humbled by the response. My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility. "We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don’t have a pool, and yeah, I think it was irresponsible. It’s hard to be honest sometimes, it’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Well maybe I screwed up.’ and I knew that was in the air," Brolin said.

He said some people have "no masks, no gloves, no interest in it (lockdown)" but he is not one of them. "I know, for me, that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologise... I’m not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this even if we go overboard and are too protective. "We’ll look back on this as being a short time for a very long term solution and a long life," the "Avengers: Endgame" star added.

Many celebrities all over the world are currently locked up in their homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 170,000 lives..

