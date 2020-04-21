I have zero interest in 'Dune': David Lynch on watching Denis Villeneuve's new movie

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:47 IST
Filmmaker David Lynch has "zero interest" in watching Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's "Dune" as the wounds of his own 1984 adaptation are still very fresh. The veteran director had tackled Herbert's classic 1965 novel with the film which he famously disowned after its release. Throughout the making of the movie, the director had frequently locked horns with the producers and the financiers for creative control and over budgetary issues. It is said that Lynch wanted to remove his name from the theatrical cut of the film.

Villeneuve is now making his adaptation of "Dune" , starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead. The movie is set to bow in December. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch was asked whether he will be watching Villeneuve's movie.

"I have zero interest in 'Dune'," he replied. When prodded further, the 74-year-old filmmaker said, "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have the final cut. I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me." Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is the only known location of the galaxy's most vital and mind-altering mineral called "spice".

After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. Besides Chalamet, the film features a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

