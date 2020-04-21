HBO's miniseries 'The Plot Against America' streams it's last episode

The popular American alternate history drama of HBO, 'The Plot Against America' finally came to an end. The miniseries was based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Philip Roth.

The ending of 'The Plot Against America' which was premiered on HBO on March 16, 2020, is quite different from the ending Philip Roth created in his novel.

Tsking the announcement to Twitter, HBO said, "We only think we're Americans." Don't miss the series finale of The Plot Against America, tonight at 9 pm."

Actor Anthony Boyle who played the role of 'Jewish Captain' in the series has also Tweeted about the ending of 'The Plot Against America'.

Anthony said, "last episode of #theplotagainstamerica tonight @HBO at 9pm EST It was a real privilege to be apart of telling this story right now. Thank you. "Anything can happen to anyone, but it usually doesn't. Except when it does" - Philip Roth."

'The Plot Against America' imagines "an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey, as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

