PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:14 IST
Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Rap king Eminem is celebrating 12 years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. The 47-year-old recording artiste, who has battled addiction over the years, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," Eminem wrote in a reference to his 2010 hit "Not Afraid". The rapper shared the picture of a coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they achieve a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral XII (meaning 12) engraved on it, along with words "unity", "service" and "recovery". Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step programme. He opened up about his addiction in 2015.

