Rohit Shetty facilitates hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:29 IST
Rohit Shetty facilitates hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.  The news was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on Twitter, thanking the "Singham" filmmaker for his gesture. "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.  "We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe," read the tweet from Mumbai Police.

Shetty had previously donated Rs 51 lakh to  the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown. Before Shetty, his "Simmba" star Sonu Sood had offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had also offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 death toll has risen to 590 in the country as the number of cases climb to 18,601..

