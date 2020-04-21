Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:17 IST
Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru's digital debut 'Hundred' to stream from April 25

Actor Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru-starrer "Hundred" will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 25. The eight-episode comedy-action series chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs.  Lara, who makes her digital debut with the series, plays ACP Saumya Shukla. She described "Hundred" as an entertaining story of a "dysfunctional jodi."   "The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humor in a very entertaining way. One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world.  "She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life," Lara said in a statement.

The show has been directed by filmmakers Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.  Narain, who recently helmed Netflix's "Guilty" , said the show has all the elements of a family entertainer. "It has action, drama, comedy, thrill and more. It’s a story where desperation leads two unlikely women – one 'bindass' and the other badass - to team up as they chase their own personal goals," she said.

The show follows the story of a terminally ill girl looking for thrills who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goal in 100 days, chaos ensues.  Along with Lara and Rinku, the show also stars  Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande..

