Jennifer Lopez faces copyright infringement case of USD 150,000 over Instagram photo

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has been sued over the use of a picture on her Instagram account. A New York City photographer, Steve Sands has filed a lawsuit against her for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.

The actress faces a copyright infringement case and will have to pay an amount of USD 150,000 for the damages. He sued the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions for copyright infringement.

Lopez posted the photo on her official Instagram page on June 23, 2017, and has so far received over 650,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram #Harlee A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

In the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyer Richard Liebowitz, Sands said that Jennifer Lopez did not pay or ask for his permission to use the headshot of hers.

The federal lawsuit reportedly states that Lopez used the photograph taken of her by Sands to promote their brand on Instagram, where the singer has over 119 million followers, without even taking permission to post or any compensation.

The picture of the 'Hustlers' actress clicked by Steve Stands was posted on June 22, 2017. According to the reports, the lawsuits cite that the defendants did not license the photograph from the Plaintiff for its website, and nor did the defendants have the plaintiff's consent to publish the picture on its Website.

