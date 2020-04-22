One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

When will One Punch Man Season 3 premiere? This question has been asked multiple times by the anime enthusiasts but none has been able to emerge with the right answer. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be released during the end of 2020 or early 2021. However, the third season is yet to be confirmed by the makers and producers. A post was aired on Twitter that said that One Punch Man Season 3 has been confirmed. But there is no official statement on it. Even no official release date has ever been discussed.

As far as the development of One Punch Man Season 3 is concerned, it must have stopped couple of weeks back due to the coronavirus pandemic in Japan and across the world. This situation has turned worse with the constant rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

But this does not stop speculating what can happen in the third season. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Without Saitama, One Punch Man can't be possible. Apart from him, Garou will be given more screen time in One Punch Man 3. The viewers will be surprised to see his other side apart from his known human-monster character. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in the upcoming season.

According to some sources, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021.

