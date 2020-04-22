Feel a lot better than I sound: Val Kilmer post battle with cancer

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:31 IST
Veteran actor Val Kilmer has opened up about his battle with throat cancer that has significantly altered his voice. The 60-year-old actor is best known for featuring in some of the most critically-acclaimed films of the '80s and '90s, such as "Top Gun" , "Tombstone" and "The Doors".

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and for its treatment, he had to undergo a treatment that reduced his voice to a rasp. He talked about his battle during an interview with Good Morning America while promoting his memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry".

"I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly. "This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well," Kilmer said.

When asked what he missed most about his old voice, the actor said, "That I had one! And that I didn't laugh like a pirate." The title of Kilmer's memoir is inspired by dialogue from his 1993 hit "Tombstone". During the interview, the actor discussed the book, in which he also covers his romances with famous celebrities like Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Cindy Crawford. "I'm very shy. I've tried to live a quiet life out in New Mexico despite all my famous girlfriends of the past.

"You have to be committed with a woman that's as dynamic and as committed to their work as someone like Cindy Crawford who was the number one model on the planet at the time," he said. On the work front, Kilmer will be making an appearance "Top Gun" sequel, "Maverick".

