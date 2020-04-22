Sony working on film based on 'One Punch Man' manga series

Left Menu
22-04-2020
Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie based on popular Japanese manga series "One-Punch Man". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has roped in Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the scribes of "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Venom", to write the film.

Created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic," One-Punch Man" is about the superhero Saitama, who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge in his fight against evil. The comic quickly went viral upon its debut and became a manga in 2012, with illustrations from Yusuke Murata. Shortly after, it was adapted into a hugely popular anime.

The project will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their banner Arad Productions.

