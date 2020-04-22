I believe all of us have the power to make the world a better place, says Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been trying to propagate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.' The actor believes that every individual has the power to make a difference amid these testing times. The 30-year-old actor shared that she always tries to make a positive difference via her movies. "I believe all of us have the power to make the world a better place in our own unique ways. I try and do that through my cinema and the way I lead my life," Bhumi said.

"I have mostly gravitated towards cinema that is meaningful and leaves a message. From 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' (against body shaming) to 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' (women's hygiene) to 'Saand Ki Aankh' (women empowerment), etc. I have deeply connected with these films. I would like my films to leave a positive message on society and thankfully my films have done so effectively in their own way," she explained. The 'Bala' star said that she wants to walk the talk when it comes to leading a conscious way of life. She said, "I also want my actions to echo that I deeply care for society and my fellow citizens of the world. That's the reason why I started 'Climate Warrior'. It is a platform through which I want to tell people that we have to care for nature, we have to take care of it because our future, our existence depends on it."

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor who is also an active environment activist also pledges to work hard towards climate conservation as it is the need of the hour. She said, "Climate change and climate justice is something that I deeply care for and I intend to work really, really hard to spread the awareness of nature conservation in every way possible." Talking about the alarming issue of climate change, Bhumi shared that she wants people to spread the word and work actively towards the cause. She said, "I want to collaborate with as many people as possible to spread the word that the time for us to act is now. We have already lost a lot of time and if we don't act now, all will be lost. We owe it to the world and our future generations and we have to take care of our gorgeous planet and preserve it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.