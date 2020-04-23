HBO gives season four order to 'Westworld'

HBO has renewed its popular sci-fi series "Westworld" for a fourth season. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show is currently in its third season, which started airing on HBO from March 15. It will conclude on May 3.

The announcement was made by Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next," he said in a statement.

"Westworld" , based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name, is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. The sci-fi thriller features an ensemble cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth.

Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham..

