Charlize Theron launches campaign for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:39 IST
Charlize Theron launches campaign for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 crisis

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has launched a campaign to fight gender-based violence amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Oscar winner via her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) has partnered with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to float 'Together for Her', an initiative to raise funds and support the fight against domestic violence during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Theron and CTAOP have committed USD 1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with USD 500,000 going specifically to domestic violence shelters and community-based programmes through Together for Her. "During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes -- but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous," the "Bombshell" actor tweeted on Wednesday.

"That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @CTAOP and I are joining forces w/ CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer. My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts. "with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world," she said in a series of tweets.

Theron, 44, urged people to show women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone. "We are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer," she said.

Donations to the initiative will go towards services like safe accommodation, counselling, crisis intervention and sexual and reproductive health services..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

