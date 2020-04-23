Left Menu
Shooting doesn't come to mind when you see what's happening around: Rahul Dev

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:11 IST
Actor Rahul Dev says while work has been affected due to the nationwide lockdown, worrying about shooting his next project is out of the question when he sees people battling with the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has had an impact on people from all walks of life and all one can do at such a time is hope for normalcy, the actor said.

"Shooting doesn't come to mind when you see what's happening around. My help needed some money and reached out to us. When you look at their stories, struggles, the way people are walking back home... Your mind goes there a lot more than towards your work," Dev told PTI. "At least we are privileged, being in our homes. This (pandemic) has made us realise that even more. Sure, the work has been affected, but everyone is going through that. I hope normalcy returns and we will return to work," he added.

The 51-year-old actor said the pandemic stands to change the way people will consume entertainment, with something as normal as watching a film in a theatre taking a hit. "Going back to a theatre won't be so easy. People will be a bit apprehensive to step in. A lot of films will not only get delayed but will get a direct release on OTT platforms. "Unless there is an urgent dubbing which can't be pushed because you have to release a film, the actual shooting will go slow." The actor, who is currently seen on ALTBalaji's web series "Who's Your Daddy", said some of his work, including a series he was featuring on, has come to a halt. "We had shot 12 episodes for 'Who's Your Daddy' but released only six. There was some pending work left for the rest, so that will come as season two. The other series, 'Poison 2' has been pushed as well." "Who's Your Daddy", Dev said, gave him the opportunity to step into a "light-hearted" universe after being known for playing mostly anti-hero on the big screen such as "Champion", "Awara Paagal Deewana", among others. The actor said with the evolution of audience, there has been a change across platforms to come up with newer stories.

"In the last seven years, everything has changed because the audience has changed. They're expecting a lot more believable stuff. So goons flying will make sense within a Rohit Shetty universe, but even then it'll have to be entertaining... "To make mindless isn't easy. It's more difficult to do comedy than a serious role," he added..

