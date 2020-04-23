COVID-19 pandemic reminding us our belonging is conditional: John Cho writes in his essay

Actor John Cho has expressed concern over the racial hatred against the Asian-American community in America, saying coronavirus pandemic has made the community realize that their "belonging is conditional" in the US. In the essay published in the Los Angeles Times, the 47-year-old actor highlighted how the community finds itself at the receiving end of hate due to COVID-19.

"I called my parents a few nights ago to tell them to be cautious when stepping out of the house because they might be targets of verbal or even physical abuse. It felt so strange. Our roles had flipped," Cho wrote. "The fact that the coronavirus seems to have originated in China has spawned a slew of anti-Asian hate crimes. Across the country, Asian American parents and children are making versions of the call I made. Friends are sharing first-hand accounts of abuse on text chains and circulating articles on Facebook, always ending with the suddenly ominous "stay safe," he added.

Cho, who came to the US from South Korea when he was six and was naturalized in 1990, said his parents would always tell him to "act like the natives", hoping that "race would not disadvantage us." "In some ways, I began to lead a life devoid of race. But I've learned that a moment always comes along to remind you that your race defines you above all else," he added. The actor, who became a star after featuring in "Harold and Kumar" series with Kal Penn, recalled how things became difficult for his co-star post 9/11 attacks.

Cho said that Penn was unfairly treated at airports and subjected to "random checks" by security personnel, while others were allowed to pass through without any hassle. "Asian Americans are experiencing such a moment right now. The pandemic is reminding us that our belonging is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here," he added.

The actor further said most Asian stereotypes tend to be complimentary and people believe it is "somehow less serious, that it's racism lite". But it also allows them to "dismiss the current wave of Asian hate crimes as trivial, isolated, and unimportant. Consider the comedians who mock Asians, but restrain themselves when it comes to other groups." "If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it's that the solution to a widespread problem cannot be patchwork. Never has our interconnectedness and our reliance on each other been plainer. "You can't stand up for some and not for others. And like the virus, unchecked aggression has the potential to spread wildly. Please don't minimize the hate or assume it's somewhere far away. It's happening close to you. If you see it on the street, say something. If you hear it at work, say something. If you sense it in your family, say something. Stand up for your fellow Americans," Cho concluded.

