Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic reminding us our belonging is conditional: John Cho writes in his essay

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:51 IST
COVID-19 pandemic reminding us our belonging is conditional: John Cho writes in his essay
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / johnthecho

Actor John Cho has expressed concern over the racial hatred against the Asian-American community in America, saying coronavirus pandemic has made the community realize that their "belonging is conditional" in the US. In the essay published in the Los Angeles Times, the 47-year-old actor highlighted how the community finds itself at the receiving end of hate due to COVID-19.

"I called my parents a few nights ago to tell them to be cautious when stepping out of the house because they might be targets of verbal or even physical abuse. It felt so strange. Our roles had flipped," Cho wrote. "The fact that the coronavirus seems to have originated in China has spawned a slew of anti-Asian hate crimes. Across the country, Asian American parents and children are making versions of the call I made. Friends are sharing first-hand accounts of abuse on text chains and circulating articles on Facebook, always ending with the suddenly ominous "stay safe," he added.

Cho, who came to the US from South Korea when he was six and was naturalized in 1990, said his parents would always tell him to "act like the natives", hoping that "race would not disadvantage us." "In some ways, I began to lead a life devoid of race. But I've learned that a moment always comes along to remind you that your race defines you above all else," he added. The actor, who became a star after featuring in "Harold and Kumar" series with Kal Penn, recalled how things became difficult for his co-star post 9/11 attacks.

Cho said that Penn was unfairly treated at airports and subjected to "random checks" by security personnel, while others were allowed to pass through without any hassle. "Asian Americans are experiencing such a moment right now. The pandemic is reminding us that our belonging is conditional. One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here," he added.

The actor further said most Asian stereotypes tend to be complimentary and people believe it is "somehow less serious, that it's racism lite". But it also allows them to "dismiss the current wave of Asian hate crimes as trivial, isolated, and unimportant. Consider the comedians who mock Asians, but restrain themselves when it comes to other groups." "If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it's that the solution to a widespread problem cannot be patchwork. Never has our interconnectedness and our reliance on each other been plainer. "You can't stand up for some and not for others. And like the virus, unchecked aggression has the potential to spread wildly. Please don't minimize the hate or assume it's somewhere far away. It's happening close to you. If you see it on the street, say something. If you hear it at work, say something. If you sense it in your family, say something. Stand up for your fellow Americans," Cho concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran, like wider Mideast, relies on deliveries amid pandemic

For some USD 15 a day, deliverymen don masks and gloves in Irans capital to zip across its pandemic-subdued streets to drop off groceries and food for those sheltering at home from the virus. Like the wider Mideast, from skyscraper-studded ...

Soccer-Women's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFA

UEFAs Euro 2021 Womens Championship, to be held in England, will be played one year later in July 2022, European soccers governing body decided at an executive committee meeting on Thursday.The tournament was moved after UEFAs Euro 2020 men...

Tokyo fights coronavirus by urging home tidy-up with Marie Kondo

Urging people to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the upcoming Golden Week holiday season in Japan, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike suggested they spend time watching the countrys tidying up guru Marie Kondo while stuck in...

On the margins of Paris, the food bank queues grow longer

The queue for the food bank snaked for hundreds of metres, out of the shuttered marketplace bordered by tower blocks and down the side of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of one of Europes wealthiest cities.In Pariss depressed suburbs, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020