Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:06 IST
Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on how she maintains a 'strong' marriage with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the relationship fundamentals she and husband and actor Chris Pratt follow to keep their marriage on solid ground. According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old author on Tuesday (local time), told the reporters during a virtual chat about her book 'The Gift of Forgiveness' that "I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship."

However, Schwarzenegger is well aware that she does not have it all figured out yet. She revealed: "My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I'll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it." Katherine then elaborated on the rule: "I'm not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just, I can't do it. I'm not the kind of person [who] is able to do it. I don't like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry."

Schwarzenegger revealed the fact that the couple has a special way of maintaining their connection. She said, "We both communicate a lot. It's super important to us. We also just, like, always check-in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we're doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you're a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one." Currently, the pair is isolating together at home in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "I'm healthy. I'm safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24: Statement.

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24 Statement....

Swiss forecast worst downturn in 45 years due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the countrys economy will shrink 6.7 this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than feared even last month. The export-driven economy is set to grow 5.2 next ...

WNS Q4 net profit dips marginally to USD 29.5 mn, suspends FY21 guidance

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a marginal dip in net profit to USD 29.5 million for March quarter, and said it is temporarily suspending its annual guidance due to volatility and lack of visibility ami...

Shopping centres' body seeks moratorium on loan repayments till March 2021

Shopping centres are heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown which may result in bank loans of over Rs 25,000 crore turning bad, an industry body said on Thursday, seeking relief measures from the Reserve Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020