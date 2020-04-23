Left Menu
'Airlift' director to make a dark-comedy for Netflix

'Airlift' director to make a dark-comedy for Netflix

"Airlift" writer-director Raja Krishna Menon will make his d igital debut with a dark-comedy series for streaming giant Netflix. Menon said they were all set to begin from May 1 but everything has been pushed due to the pandemic.

"The series is a dark-comedy. I did a film titled ‘Barah Aana’ in 2009, which was also a dark-comedy, I like this space. Our story is different, it is funny and has little uncomfortable humour. It is completely different from what we have seen so far,” Menon told PTI. Other than the show, Menon is developing two movie scripts. "There are two scripts that we are writing and researching. For the web series, the costume and production design is happening. We are having conversations with actors, discussing and creating background for characters, spending time on character building, etc. We are trying to do as much work as possible before we go on floors,” he added. The director said unless there is a vaccine or solution for the virus, shooting even in August-September looks impossible.

Utmost care needs to be taken on the sets when shoots resume, he said. "The industry itself will come up with some protocols and the government will also let us know what we need to do. There are certain precautions that we all have to take. It is going to be slow.” PTI KKP BK BK

