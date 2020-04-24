Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyonce pledges support of USD 6 million for mental health services amid COVID-19 crisis

Superstar singer Beyonce has collaborated with Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site Twitter, and has pledged a contribution of USD 6 million for the funding of mental health services for people going through turmoil during the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:48 IST
Beyonce pledges support of USD 6 million for mental health services amid COVID-19 crisis
Singer songwriter Beyonce (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar singer Beyonce has collaborated with Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site Twitter, and has pledged a contribution of USD 6 million for the funding of mental health services for people going through turmoil during the coronavirus crisis. According to Variety magazine, the initiative comes under the BeyGOOD initiative which is also supporting organisations like Bread of Life, United Memorial Center, Matthew 25, and others that are providing essentials like food, clean water, masks, etc. to needy communities.

The mental health initiative will provide local support to the ones in need in New York, New Orleans, Detroit, and Houston. "Beyonce's BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," Variety quoted a statement from Beyonce's BeyGOOD as saying.

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies, and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," the statement further said. Beyonce has listed all the organisations she has partnered with on her official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japans southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.Authorities...

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...

Indonesia's capital relocation on hold, shifts budget to fight pandemic

Indonesias investment on a mega project to relocate its capital city has been put on hold, as the country shifts focus to spend on containing the coronavirus outbreak, but may resume next year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020