PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:18 IST
Shameless greed: Taylor Swift on former label's unapproved live album
Taylor Swift (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pop star Taylor Swift has blasted her former record label, Big Machine Records, for trying to release an unapproved live album containing music she recorded in 2008. In a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Swift said the album, titled 'Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008' is a recording of a radio show performance she did when she was 18 years old.

"Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it at midnight tonight. I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me," the 30-year-old singer said. "It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," she added. Swift said the album is a classic example of "shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent". The pop star's feud with Scooter Braun goes back a year when he acquired Big Machine Records, the label with which Taylor made her first six studio albums. She has been fighting to get back the rights to her master recordings since then.

