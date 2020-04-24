Left Menu
Akshay Kumar shares 'Teri Mitti' as ode to COVID-19 warriors

Akshay Kumar on Friday paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors, who are working relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:56 IST
Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Akshay Kumar on Friday paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors, who are working relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the song to pay tribute to the 'real heroes.'

With a background score of the original track from the movie 'Kesari', Akshay shared the video featuring the doctors working day and night to cure the corona patients. The three-minute-fifty-one second song also shows policemen, drivers and other warriors who have been spending sleepless nights.

The song also showcases an amalgamation of several pictures and videos captured during the COVID-19 crisis featuring doctors and common people. It also shows a glimpse of the attacks on the doctors who were injured during their visit to collect samples in some towns. The video concludes with a glimpse of Kumar saying: "We had heard doctors were the incarnation of God but now it seems God has himself come in the form of doctors."

'Teri Mitti' is the reprise version by the same name from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra flick 'Kesari'. The song has been sung by B Praak. He captioned the video as "Teri Mitti (Tribute) We had heard doctors are the incarnation of God, observed the same in this fight against coronavirus. #TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white, out now" The 'Good Newwz' actor has been informing people about the necessary precautions to be taken to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak through his social media handles.

Earlier, the 'Mission Mangal' actor joined hands with actors including Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and launched a hope anthem -- Muskurayega India -- and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus. (ANI)

