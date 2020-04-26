Left Menu
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 11:01 IST
Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly pregnant with their first child

The couple, who tied the knot on June 8, 2019, is expecting their first baby together, multiple sources confirm to People magazine

This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares a seven-and-a half-year-old son Jack with former wife, actor Anna Faris and the first for Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Hollywood action veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star married Schwarzenegger, who recently published her fourth book "The Gift of Forgiveness", in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last year. The duo announced their engagement on social media in January 2019 after seven months of dating.

