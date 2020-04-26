Karan Johar apologises for showing 'insensitivity' through posts amid lockdown

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said he is apologetic for his social media posts, many of which may have come off as "insensitive", at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Johar's post came as a reaction to Australian comedian Greta Lee Jackson's parody video of "normal" people -- two round-the-clock working doctors, an unemployed person to a man who was rendered homeless after his landlord refused to decrease the rent -- taking a jibe at celebrities posting videos from the comfort of their homes about their day. The video called out American popular host Ellen DeGeneres for "broadcasting from her mansion", Australian presenter Amanda Keller for "dancing around her massive kitchen" to Australian news anchor Samantha Armytage for talking to her audience from her "sprawling rural property" and saying, "we are all in this together".

The two minute-long clip shared on Twitter mocked the ignorance of the celebrities and ended with the quote, "We are so glad you are ok. You are the true heroes. Give us your money." Sharing this video on the microblogging site, Johar wrote, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many." "I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight. I am sorry," he added. The filmmaker has been uploading videos on Instagram with his twins, Roohi and Yash, amid the lockdown. Earlier, director Farah Khan expressed her displeasure with tone-deaf Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos from home amid the pandemic.

"It's my humble request from all the 'celebrities' and 'stars' that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Khan had said..