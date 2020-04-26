Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan joins Union Min Ramesh Pokhriyal's 'My Book My Friend' campaign

Joining the 'My Book My Friend' campaign by Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared his current reading list.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:46 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Joining the 'My Book My Friend' campaign by Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared his current reading list. The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media shared two of the books that he is currently enjoying during the lockdown period.

"Stephen King once wrote, "Books are a uniquely portable magic." I am so happy to be struck by this magic in #lockdown. Thanks @DrRPNishank for #MyBookMyFriend campaign. I am reading 'The Anarchy', by William Dalrymple these days," he tweeted. The veteran actor also tweeted the minister for bringing the idea of reading back in the digital age even as he shared the second book he is reading currently.

"'A room without books is a body without soul'. Using my lockdown time to devour this book 'Talking to my Daughter' by Yanis Varoufakis .. #MyBookMyFriend Thank you @DrRPNishank for the much-needed idea to bring back reading in the digital age!" he tweeted. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Shradhha Kapoor and Chunky Panday too have joined the 'My Book My Friend' campaign by the minister. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

