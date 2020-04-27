Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Left Menu
Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his 'family.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:01 IST
The picture shared by singer Justin Bieber featuring wife Haily Baldwin and their pet dog (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his 'family.' The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of his wife Hailey Bieber and their pet puppy.

In the shared close-up picture, the model is seen wearing thick-black framed spectacles and cuddling their four-legged friend. Taking it to the captions, the 'Yummy' singer wrote in big-bold capital letters: "MY FAMILY."

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love to each other on social media. Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot for the first time in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018, in New York. In September 2019, the couple then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Recently, the duo, through a video message extended their love, prayers, and thanks to all the front-line responders for their efforts in fighting the battle of coronavirus. (ANI)

