Kept refusing offers as people wanted me to do another 'Sairat': Rinku Rajguru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:02 IST
Contrary to what many would have thought, Rinku Rajguru didn't go on a movie-signing spree post her debut "Sairat" and the actor says she picked minimal work as everyone was only keen on offering films similar to the Marathi blockbuster. Rinku rose to fame after her poignant debut in Nagraj Manjule's 2016 "Sairat" that cut through the audience, beyond any language barrier.

The actor then featured in next year's "Manasu Mallige", Kannada remake of "Sairat" and returned to screen in 2019 with the Marathi film "Kaagar". "'Sairat' became such a huge hit, that everyone thought even they wanted to make 'Sairat'. But I didn't want to do 'Sairat' and play Archie's character again. I wanted to do something different. "But that's all that was coming my way. So I kept turning down all the offers and took this gap," Rinku told PTI in an interview. The 18-year-old actor said though there are people who feel she should do more work, she doesn't feel the need to pick up films just to be seen on screen. "I never felt the pressure to be on screen and do more work. I'm very clear about the kind of work I want to do. "I don't like films where the hero fights goons and rescues the damsel in distress. It seems these are the kind of films working. But I don't see myself there. I don't mind waiting, that doesn't rattle me," she said. Rinku believes the wait finally paid off with her digital debut "Hundred", co-starring Lara Dutta. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the eight-episode comedy-action series chronicles the misadventures of two women of contrasting natures, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs.

The Solapur-based actor said Ruchi Narain, co-director of the series, offered the show to her when she was in Mumbai to promote a Marathi film last year. "The fact that they had written the role keeping me in mind was so heartening for a young actor like me. I have never done comedy before and I thought I finally have a chance to do something different. It was quite a challenge for me because it's true when they say it's easy to make people cry but difficult to make them laugh. "But once I understood my character, I didn't let go and the comedy started to flow. What helped was the script. It was so well written, I instantly fell in love with it. I knew I had to do it." The show follows the story of a terminally-ill woman looking for thrills, played by Rinku, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop (Lara) looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goal in 100 days, chaos ensues.

Rinku said she was intimidated to work with Lara, but felt at ease when she met her. "She's Miss Universe and has such a stunning personality, I was a bit nervous. But I had such a blast working with her. There's so much to learn from her because she has been working for so long. "On set, it never felt like we are working with 'Lara Dutta.' She never let anyone feel that she has tremendous experience. It was so easy to work with her," she added..

