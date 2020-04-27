Left Menu
Development News Edition

Your children don't want you perfect, Jolie on parenting during pandemic

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:52 IST
Your children don't want you perfect, Jolie on parenting during pandemic
Angelina Jolie (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram (angelinajolie_offiicial)

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has penned a letter to parents, sharing tips on parenting children while quarantining due to coronavirus pandemic. The 44-year-old actor, who has six children three biological and three adopted with former husband Brad Pitt, said she understands how parents are trying to lead their loved ones during this crisis.

"I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them when inside you feel at times you are breaking," Jolie wrote \Rin a letter published in Time magazine's Parents newsletter. Recalling her early years, the actor said she was not a "stable youth" and never thought she could be anyone's mother. "It wasn't hard to love. It wasn't hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work," she said. Being a parent, Jolie said she taught her to always be ready for her children and put aside anything that she was doing.

"So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible. "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together," she added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Burundi vote campaign begins in shadow of violence and COVID-19

Burundis political parties started campaigning for next months presidential elections on Monday despite opposition accusations of intimidation and the global coronavirus crisis. With only one death and 15 COVID-19 cases found in minimal tes...

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. This promises to be a unique Kingsday...

No third stage spread or community transmission in Kerala so far: Health minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 PTI There has been no third stage spread or community transmission of COVID-19 infection so far in Kerala,but there is need to exercisevigil, Health minister K K Shailaja, said. There is no third stage spread as o...

90% of prospective homebuyers see price correction in property prices post lockdown: Survey

Around 90 per cent of prospective homebuyers expect prices to fall due to adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey by real estate classified platform 99acres.com. According to the survey, 40 per cent of the total prospecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020