UP police serves notice on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:28 IST
UP police serves notice on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor
Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

A notice was served on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday regarding an FIR registered against her for negligence and committing acts likely to spread a disease dangerous to life, police said. She has been asked to report at Sarojini Nagar Police Station on April 30 and record her statement, they said. "The notice has been served on Kapoor and she has been asked to visit Sarojini Nagar Police Station, where an FIR under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against her on March 20," a senior police official said here. "If the notice is not followed, the accused could be arrested and produced to the court," he said. The FIR was lodged on a complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer. The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20. She came under attack for negligence and not practicing self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kapoor was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political personalities, including senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, Dushyant Singh, were present. In a statement on Sunday, the singer said she is aware of "several versions of stories" about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality".

"Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent until now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realization," she said. The singer clarified that she traveled to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11 and claimed there was "no screening setup for domestic flights". On March 14 and 15, Kapoor said she attended a friend's lunch and dinner and clarified "there was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health." However, on March 17 and 18, she developed symptoms and said she got herself tested on March 19.

"On March 20 when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after three negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days," she added.

