American singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her time in rehab.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:34 IST
Demi Lovato opens up about her 'biggest inspiration' during rehab
Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her time in rehab. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old singer recently participated in a virtual reunion with her 'Sonny with a Chance' co-stars from her days on Disney Channel.

Early on in the chat, actor Allisyn Ashley Arm asked her co-stars what they've been up to "since the show," which ended in 2011. To which Lovato replied, "I went to rehab," while laughing with her co-stars, "several times."

The singer's co-stars praised her performances at the Super Bowl and on the Grammys, both of which served as her return to the spotlight after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Later in the reunion, Lovato opened up about what got her through her time in rehab, noting that co-star former actor Tiffany Thornton was her "biggest inspiration."

The 'Anyone' singer said, "When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV." The crooner, noting the pressures of her appearance on television added: "I looked at that as, 'God, I wish I had that so bad.' Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back and it and I'm like, 'Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.'"

Earlier this year, Lovato made a return to television by appearing in several episodes of 'Will & Grace.' The pop star recalled, "I went to 'Will & Grace' this season, and I literally spent 10 minutes in the wardrobe room. Now, I'm like... 'this doesn't matter. What I'm wearing does not matter.'"

Despite her success, the 'Sober' songstress said that she occasionally wonders what her life could be like if she stepped out of the spotlight like Thornton, whose final acting role was in 2015. Lovato admitted, "I have moments all the time where I'm like, 'Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?" (ANI)

