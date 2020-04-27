Left Menu
Shatrughan Sinha remembers veteran actor Feroz Khan on his death anniversary

Veteran Shatrughan Sinha on Monday paid homage to late actor Feroz Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:13 IST
Shatrughan Sinha remembers veteran actor Feroz Khan on his death anniversary
Late veteran actor Feroz Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Shatrughan Sinha on Monday paid homage to late actor Feroz Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary. The 74-year-old actor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the late 'Welcome' star."Remembering with fondness a dear friend, dashing, debonair actor, producer, director #FerozKhan on his death anniversary. He was known as a popular style icon, who was very conventional in his films. His best works are Safar, Apradh, Dharmatma, Jaanbaaz, Qurbani, Yalgaar & Dayavan." Sinha tweeted.

The 'Naseeb' actor also remembered the veteran actor for his legacy of evergreen films. He tweeted, "The presentation of his films, especially song picturization etc were very modern & way ahead of times. We cherish the legacy of evergreen films & songs left behind. You are loved & truly missed. Death anniversary." Feroz Khan is considered as one of the most iconic actors of the Indian cinema industry.

Some of his most successful movies include 'Safar', 'Dayavan', and 'Qurbani'. (ANI)

