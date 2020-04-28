Lea Michele, Zandy Reich expecting first child

"Glee" star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich. According to People magazine, the couple, who tied the knot in March 2019, is set to become parents.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with the outlet. Michele, 33, and Reich, 37, who is president of the AYR clothing company, dated for two years before they got engaged in 2018.

They got married in a romantic ceremony in Northern California. The wedding was attended by family members and friends, including Michele's "Glee" co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with "Scream Queens" actor Emma Roberts..