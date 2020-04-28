Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:56 IST
Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6
Michelle Obama (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

A top-secret documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from May 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc shares its title with Michelle Obama's best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming" and recounts some of the same histories of her life.

"Becoming", like the best documentary feature Oscar winner "American Factory", comes from Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and the former first lady, which has an exclusive pact with the streamer. The documentary marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren known for her work on "Trouble the Water", the 2008 indie about a couple surviving failed levees, bungling bureaucrats, and their own troubled past and a portrait of a community abandoned long before Hurricane Katrina hit.

"Becoming" also picks up where that story left off by following her on the 34-city tour that she undertook while promoting her book. "Those months I spent traveling meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with. "In groups large and small, young and old, unique, and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming,' many of us dared to say our hopes out loud," Michelle Obama said in a statement.

The former first lady also addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you'll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she's a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. "Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020