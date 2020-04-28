Left Menu
Steven Spielberg explains why 'The Goonies' sequel hasn't been made

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:45 IST
Steven Spielberg (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that the whole band of "The Goonies" has assembled once or twice every few years to discuss its sequel but haven't been able to crack the idea for it yet. The cult classic film, directed by Richard Donner and released in 1985, was based on Spielberg's story idea which was adapted for the screen by Chris Columbus.

The story was about a group of teenagers, called The Goonies, who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. The film featured Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan.

Actor Josh Gad recently hosted the Livestream for new video series "Reunited Apart" where he was joined by the whole cast, Spielberg, Columbus, and Donner. During the discussion, Gad asked Spielberg about why the team never made the sequel, despite the critical and commercial success of the original.

"Chris, Dick (Donner), and I and Lauren (Shuler Donner) have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water," Spielberg explained. "Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this (Livestream) a hundred times," he added.

Donner jokingly added to this, "How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again that are new and fresh?" According to Collider, the cast re-enacted scenes from the movie and discussed their memories of it. The special episode of "Reunited Apart" was hosted to raise funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy in support of their COVID-19 Response Fund.

