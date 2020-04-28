Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Cruise went 'ballistic' over sharing rooms while making 'The Outsiders,' Rob Lowe claims

American actor Tom Cruise apparently wasn't exactly in a sharing mood when he started filming 'The Outsiders.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:50 IST
Tom Cruise went 'ballistic' over sharing rooms while making 'The Outsiders,' Rob Lowe claims
Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Tom Cruise apparently wasn't exactly in a sharing mood when he started filming 'The Outsiders.' According to Fox News, actor Rob Lowe made the revelation when he recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast 'Armchair Expert,' where he opened up about working on the 1983 coming-of-age drama, in which Lowe starred as one of the Greasers, Sodapop Curtis, alongside Cruise who played Steve Randle.

Lowe told Shepard that the 'Mission Impossible' star couldn't keep it together upon learning he would be bunking with Lowe while filming the movie, which was directed by 'The Godfather' creator Francis Ford Coppola. The 56-year-old actor explained to Shepard, "All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version. So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell."

He recalled to the 45-year-old 'Spin the Wheel' host, "[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in, and Tom finds out that we're sharing a room and just goes ballistic." The pair worked side-by-side though, Lowe quipped to Shepard that Cruise simply knew his value and recalled the 'Top Gun' star doing his own stunts early on his career.

Lowe said, "He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie 'The Outsiders' for no reason.' He runs out of the house and does a backflip for no reason. Just to do it." The movie had an ensemble cast, including Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Emilio Estevez, which Lowe believed fed into the huge chip the 57-year-old star-Cruise, kept on his proverbial shoulder.

Lowe said, "To me, what's great about the story is, there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history. And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in 'Endless Love' and like the seventh lede in 'Taps' could have that kind of like wherewithal." The 'Young Blood' star then pressed on and praised Cruise adding that he was blown away by the 'Collateral' performer's acting chops. Lowe said, "I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal. I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He's had his eye on the ball since day one." (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35 higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for N...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rup...

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, ...

COVID-19: WHEN DO WE OPEN?

By Prem Prakash New Delhi India, Apr 28 ANI India is now slowly heading towards the end of the current lockdown on May 3 in fighting the Covid-19. That the lockdown has been a huge success can be seen by the figures of those hit by it. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020