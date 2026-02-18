Asian Tourists Bolster European Travel Amid American Slowdown

Chinese and Indian tourists are anticipated to offset the potential decline in American travelers heading to Europe this year, according to a report by the European Travel Commission. The continent is poised for a 6.2% rise in international arrivals, marking a shift amid signs of a slowdown in U.S. travel to Europe in the post-pandemic period.

Despite North America's strong economy, a study by the commission indicates Americans are showing less interest in traveling to Europe by 2026 due to growing economic concerns and geopolitical instability. Chinese arrivals to Europe are projected to increase by 28%, while Indian visitors will see a 9% rise, contrasting with a 4.2% growth from the Americas.

Even with reduced enthusiasm from American tourists, Europe is witnessing a growth in high-value travel experiences, stabilizing the market. European Travel Commission head Miguel Sanz highlighted Europe's adaptability to the evolving demand for experience-focused journeys, with travel spending expected to rise significantly by 2025.