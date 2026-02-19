Left Menu

Strengthening North American Ties: Canada, Mexico Unite Over Free Trade Agreement

Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc reassures that Mexico is committed to maintaining the trilateral free trade agreement with Canada and the U.S. Amid fears of U.S. withdrawal, Canada and Mexico aim to reduce tariffs. LeBlanc leads a trade mission, and Canadian firms sign partnerships with Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 05:22 IST
Strengthening North American Ties: Canada, Mexico Unite Over Free Trade Agreement
Dominic LeBlanc

In a continued effort to bolster economic partnerships, Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Wednesday that Mexico is eager to maintain the trilateral free trade agreement with Canada and the United States. This comes as the longstanding agreement faces scrutiny and potential revision.

LeBlanc, speaking from Mexico, emphasized the mutual interests shared by Canada and Mexico in preserving the trade pact, particularly in light of tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Trump. Both nations are committed to ensuring a beneficial outcome from the upcoming review.

During LeBlanc's trade mission to Mexico, Canadian companies secured 15 commercial partnerships, underscoring the strength of the Canada-Mexico economic relationship. Future talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer aim to find common ground as the review discussions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026