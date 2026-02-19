Strengthening North American Ties: Canada, Mexico Unite Over Free Trade Agreement

In a continued effort to bolster economic partnerships, Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Wednesday that Mexico is eager to maintain the trilateral free trade agreement with Canada and the United States. This comes as the longstanding agreement faces scrutiny and potential revision.

LeBlanc, speaking from Mexico, emphasized the mutual interests shared by Canada and Mexico in preserving the trade pact, particularly in light of tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Trump. Both nations are committed to ensuring a beneficial outcome from the upcoming review.

During LeBlanc's trade mission to Mexico, Canadian companies secured 15 commercial partnerships, underscoring the strength of the Canada-Mexico economic relationship. Future talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer aim to find common ground as the review discussions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)